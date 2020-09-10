Politics

Federal judges: Trump plan to exclude undocumented from congressional districts violates law

NEW YORK -- A panel of three federal judges said Thursday that President Trump's order to exclude people in the country illegally when redrawing congressional districts violates the law.

The federal judges in New York granted an injunction stopping the order, saying the harm caused by it would last for a decade.

The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the Census Bureau, from excluding people in the country illegally when turning over figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets.
