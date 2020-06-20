6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa ahead of rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6257529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay Saturday's rally in Tulsa until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6257552" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko appeared on "Good Morning America" Saturday to explain why she's attending President Trump's Tusla rally.

TULSA -- Six members of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign staff tested positive for coronavirus on-site at Tulsa's BOK Center, where Trump has a campaign rally scheduled for Saturday night.Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News quarantine procedures were immediately implemented."No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally or near attendees and elected officials," Murtaugh said in a statement.Tulsa has seen cases of COVID-19 spike in the past week, and the local health department director asked that the rally be postponed. But Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said it would be safe. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request that everyone attending the indoor rally wear a mask, and few in the crowd outside Saturday were wearing them.The Trump campaign said it will hand out masks and hand sanitizer, but there is no requirement that participants use them. Participants will also undergo a temperature check.