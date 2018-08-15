Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director

JORDYN PHELPS
The White House is revoking the security clearance of John Brennan, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and mulling pulling them for several other former intelligence chiefs and other officials.

Reading aloud a statement from President Trump at the top of Wednesday's press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced that the president has decided to revoke Brennan's security clearance citing "erratic behavior" and "lying".

Brennan has been a major critic of the president's since leaving public service.

Sanders said the president is also more broadly reviewing access to classified information by government officials and named others who are also now under specific review: James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, James Comey, a former FBI director who Trump fired last year, Michael Hayden, a former Director of the National Security Agency, Sally Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, Susan Rice, a former National Security Advisor, Andrew McCabe, a former deputy director of the FBI, Peter Strzok a recently fired FBI agent, Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer and Bruce Ohr, a former associate deputy attorney general.

In an exchange with ABC News' Jon Karl, Sanders denied that the president is going after his political opponents with this action.

"No. If there were others that weren't, that we deemed necessary, we would certainly take a look and review those as well," Sanders said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
