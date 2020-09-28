Philly residents react to claims that Trump avoided taxes: 'If he does it legally that's perfectly fine'

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.
Speaking at a news conference Sunday at the White House, Trump dismissed the report as "fake news" and maintained he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics. He also vowed that information about his taxes "will all be revealed," but he offered no timeline for the disclosure and made similar promises during the 2016 campaign on which he never followed through.
News of the report spread quickly in Philadelphia on Sunday night.
"There are people that are making so much less money that are paying way more money for that," said Britney Butler of South Philadelphia.
They also say even if it was legal for the president to avoid the taxes, it's not right.
"There's nothing you can do about it, that's why you got to vote. Go out in numbers," said Will Scott of West Oak Lane.
Not everyone thinks the report on Trump's tax records is such a bad thing. Dan Vanbura tells Action News that if the president was able to avoid taxes, he should.
"If he does it legally that's perfectly fine," said Vanbura.
The details of the tax filings complicate Trump's description of himself as a shrewd and patriotic businessman, revealing instead a series of financial losses and income from abroad that could come into conflict with his responsibilities as president. The president's financial disclosures indicated he earned at least $434.9 million in 2018, but the tax filings reported a $47.4 million loss.
The tax filings also illustrate how a reputed billionaire could pay little to nothing in taxes, while someone in the middle class could pay substantially more than him. Roughly half of Americans pay no income taxes, primarily because of how low their incomes are. But IRS figures indicate that the average tax filer paid roughly $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times more than what the president paid.
The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday and weeks before a divisive election against Democrat Joe Biden.
A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, and a spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on the report.
Garten told the Times that "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate."
He said in a statement to the news organization that the president "has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015."
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.