Trump tweets conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester police officers knocked to ground

In the tweet, the President alleged 75-year-old Martin Gugino, "was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment." Trump also tagged the conservative news outlet OANN.
Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020
Gugino was shoved by Buffalo police while protesting outside City Hall last week. He remains in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.
Gugino was part of a group protesting against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death. He was protesting past the city's 8 p.m. curfew. An attorney for Gugino has stated that he was a peaceful protester.
The president also claims that Gugino may be an ANTIFA provocateur.
Two Buffalo police officers are currently suspended without pay and facing assault charges in the incident.