TSA holds mass hiring event at Embassy Suites near Philadelphia International Airport

Those interested can attend the hiring event at the Embassy Suites on Bartram Avenue Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 am. to 4:30 pm.

There are full-time and part-time positions starting at $20.31 per hour with room for raises and overtime.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Transportation Security Administration is looking for fresh faces who are at least 18 years old to join their ranks during a hiring two-day hiring event in Philadelphia.

"The title is transportation security officer and they're responsible for passenger screening at the airports," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's federal security director for the Philadelphia International Airport and Delaware.

Candidates are applying at the mass hiring event, which is held at the Embassy Suites on Bartram Avenue Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Spero said the agency will pay new hires during the training process to get certified, which could take up to six months.

"You'll need a high school diploma. You don't have to have any sort of security or law enforcement background. You do have to pass a background check though," Spero said.

There are full-time and part-time positions starting at $20.31 per hour with room for raises and overtime.

New employees say the job comes with a lot of responsibility.

"First of all, you're actually serving this country and it's protecting the airports, the sky. It's a very good job," said TSA officer Maram Ziyoud.

Employees said they're attracted by the federal benefits and pension. They also said there are also several career opportunities.

"Whether it be uniformed officers, our K9s, our inspectors, we do Amtrak. We're like all over the place in different things throughout the city, throughout the state, throughout the country. It's not just the airport all the time. You do have the opportunity for growth," said TSA Supervisor Kyra Baldyga.

TSA officials said there is also a $2,000 sign-on bonus.