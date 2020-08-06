Barges removed from under Vine Street Expressway Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three barges have been removed from under the Vine Street Expressway Bridge, but the bridge still remains closed.

Three tugboats were used to remove the barges around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The barges were being taken to the Spring Garden Bridge where they will be tied up and secured.



The barges were being used by the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge portions of the Schuylkill River above the Fairmount Dam. They were kept between the Spring Garden Bridge and 676 Bridge.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the barges broke loose from their moorings when the Schuylkill River flooded from Tropical Storm Isaias and hit the beam of the bridge.

PennDOT shut down traffic on I-676 from Broad Street through the interchanges while they investigated.

EMBED More News Videos

PennDOT crews are hoping they can reopen the Vine Street Expressway once two barges are removed.



A representative from the Army Corps of Engineers explained they had to wait for the swollen Schuylkill River to recede for the three tugboats to arrive at the scene and pull the barges back in place.



PennDOT bridge engineers used special equipment to get a better view of potential damage underneath the bridge on Wednesday.

During a city press conference, a PennDOT representative said there was no significant damage underneath the I-676 bridge.

EMBED More News Videos

Interstate 676 in Philadelphia is shut down after a barge broke loose on the flooded Schuylkill River during Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.



PennDOT crews did discover some minor structural issues, but said the integrity was not compromised.

With the bridge closed, PennDOT recommends drivers use the following detours:

-Motorists heading to New Jersey: Take I-76 East to the Walt Whitman Bridge;

-I-76 motorists heading to Center City: Exit at the Spring Garden Street or South Street interchanges;

-I-95 South motorists: Travel to Exit 19 and follow Front Street to Pattison Avenue to Broad Street to the I-76 West entrance ramp; and

-I-95 North traffic: Follow I-95 North to I-76 West.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatravelpenndottrafficvine street expresswaytraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Spotty Storms Could Produce More Flash Flooding Today
'This is not normal:' Girl, 6, shot after being caught in Philly gunfire
Simmons out with knee injury, seeking treatment options
4 heroes sucked into drainage pipe during Isaias rescue
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Asian-American pregnant woman, daughter attacked in Philly
3rd suspect in 7-year-old's murder expected to surrender
Show More
Philadelphia opens information centers to aid flood victims
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at LA mansion
Lower Merion School District to start school virtually
Fauci says family still receives death threats, daughters harassed
Morning Moms: Lower Merion family says scheduling is key
More TOP STORIES News