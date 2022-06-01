Tulsa shooting: Multiple people shot, 'some killed' at medical building, police say

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday and "some unfortunately were killed," police said.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect "is down."

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
