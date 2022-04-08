pennsylvania turnpike

Part of Pa. Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) to close early Sunday for bridge beam removal

Crews will be removing bridge beams in two locations between midnight and 5 am on Sunday, April 10.
QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We have a traffic alert if you're driving on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend.

Interstate 476 will be closed in both directions on Sunday, April 10 from midnight until 5 am between Quakertown (exit 44) and Lehigh Valley (Exit 56).

Crews will be removing bridge beams in two locations during that time.

The first bridge, which carries Cassel Road over the Turnpike, crosses I-476 at milepost A45.95 in Lehigh County, Turnpike officials said.

The second bridge, which carries Vera Cruz Road over the Turnpike, crosses I-476 at milepost A49.67, also in Lehigh County.

Turnpike officials say single lane closures and traffic stoppages may occur on April 9 during the nighttime hours to prepare for the closure.

They add that Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted interchanges to assist drivers. Changeable message signs will also provide information on closures and detours.

Northbound Detour

Exit at the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44. Take State Route 663 north to State Route 309 north to Interstate 78 west, then to State Route 309 north. Follow to U.S. Route 22 west or Tilghman Street west. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56.

Southbound Detour

Exit at the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56. Take U.S. Route 22 east to State Route 309 south to Interstate 78 east. Then follow to State Route 309 south to State Route 663 south. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44.
