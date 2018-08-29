U.S. & WORLD

TV news crew nearly hit by car at Colorado crime scene

VIDEO: TV news crew nearly hit by car at crime scene. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on August 29, 2018.

COLORADO SPRINGS (WPVI) --
It was a scary moment for a Colorado TV news crew when a vehicle plowed through their live shot and into a crime scene.

Reporter Krystal Springs was covering a shooting live for affiliate KRDO in Colorado Springs.

Right in the middle of her report, a vehicle crashed into the crime scene.

Springs managed to jump out of the way. The photographer, Pete Miller, was grazed by the vehicle's side mirror but is okay.

No one else was hurt.

"The second I decided to turn around the car was right there, and that's when I dove behind the same car that Krystal was up against," Miller said.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was trying to get around others cars in the area when the accident happened.

He is charged with careless driving, and driving without a license.

