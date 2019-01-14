TV show sends gift to teen who saved family from fire

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
A New Castle teen who saved his family from a devastating fire received a surprise.

Damir Carter received a box filled with goodies from the writers of the show "The Flash."

On New Year's night, Carter was supposed to be asleep by 10 p.m. but he stayed up late watching the show.

It turned out to be a blessing.

A fire broke out at his family's home and he was able to wake up his parents.

They lost everything.

"When I do get a new room the posters will be going on the wall," said Carter. "I'll be putting all this stuff up. I just want to thank them a lot."

Carter said he's hoping to have that new room before the summer.

