twitter

Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

EMBED <>More Videos

Legal battle looms after Elon Musk says he's abandoning Twitter deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter said Tuesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.

The chair of Twitter's board, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery "to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations."

The trial court in Delaware frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

MORE: Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter; board says it will pursue legal action
EMBED More News Videos

Elon Musk wants to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, saying the social media giant is "in material breach of multiple provisions."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesselon muskstockssocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldtwitterlegal
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TWITTER
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
'Philadelphia Madness' Twitter tournament to crown best neighborhood
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
AccuWeather Alert: Threat of Gusty Storms Today
Victim of attempted robbery wrestles with one attacker, shoots another
Bucks woman sentenced to jail time in death of baby at day care
3 dead after speeding motorcycle hits minivan in New Castle
Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square for summer
Show More
Firefighters use chainsaw to rescue man after tree falls on car
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' scores | Full list
16-year-old on way to friend's house killed in Philly; 63 shots fired
Flyers waive Oskar Lindblom, donate $100K to cancer organization
More TOP STORIES News