18-year-old dies in two-car crash at gas station along Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old from Mercer County died on Thursday following a two-car crash at a gas station.

Officials say the collision took place just after 12 p.m. in Lawrence Township in the area of Brunswick Pike (Route 1) and Franklin Corner Road.

According to police, a dump truck and sedan collided and crashed into a gas pump at a nearby Shell station.

The driver of the dump truck walked away with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver of the sedan, identified as Daijah McKithen from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 1 southbound remains closed in the area for the police investigation.

Details of the crash remain under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Thomas Everist at 609-896-111 or via email at teverist@lawrencetwp.com.

Anyone with information can also contact Detective Paulina Way at 609-844-7133 or at pway@lawrencetwp.com.