Two found dead in nursing home in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in
Wilmington.

It happened around 1:12 p.m. at the ManorCare of Wilmington nursing home on the 700 block of Foulk Road.

Police say two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is in the early stages but police say there is no concern for public safety.

The building has also been cleared and declared safe.

No other details were released.

