Philadelphia City Hall -- Check out the 2020 Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree powered by NRG from the comfort of home, from the Wawa Holiday Plaza.And the 2020 Deck the Halls Light Show presented by Center City District and 6abc.Get into the holiday spirit without having to go out.Be sure to watch 6abc on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 for Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays - and watch the tree lighting!