Some New Jersey beach towns to reopen on a limited basis on Friday

In a letter from the mayors of Avalon and Stone Harbor to their communities Monday, the boroughs announced limited access to their beaches for walking, running, fishing, and surfing from dawn to dusk will begin the morning of Friday, May 8.
Mayors Martin Pagliuighi and Judith Davies-Dunhour said no stationary activity, including sitting on chairs or blankets, will be allowed.
"You can walk and run but you can't sit still?," laughed Mays Landing resident John O'Neill. "I think it's crazy."
Social distancing regulations must be followed.
"The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are followed and there are no large groups of people gathered. All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules. Unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close our beaches," the mayors said.
North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello annouced on Facebook his beaches, and the nearby Wildwood, would also reopen on May 8.
"On Friday, May 8, 2020 the Boardwalk will reopen for walking, running, biking, etc. In addition, our beaches, parks and playgrounds will also reopen," Rosenello said.
North Wildwood and Wildwood are also announcing that short-term or transient rentals may resume effective Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
The Borough of Wildwood Crest reopened its beach, parks and the bike path to the public, with some restrictions on May 2.
With Memorial Day weekend coming up, Governor Phil Murphy is still asking people with vacation homes to stay away from the shore and stop renting them out until the state of emergency orders are lifted.
"If they have a residence here, they have all the right to come down," said Ed Gieger of Stone Harbor. "I don't see a problem."
All other public spaces in Avalon and Stone Harbor will remain closed, including playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, boardwalks, libraries, and recreation centers.
The mayors said, "This limited beach access accommodation is intended to provide an open space for individuals to get exercise, see the beach and ocean, and have a relaxing experience."
Complete beach access, allowing for picnics and swimming, will be determined at a later date.
"People need to join together and what's important for the country and for each other, not just for yourself," said Ocean View resident Chuck Vallese.
Each town along the Jersey Shore has its own rules and regulations. Ocean City beaches remain closed.
Officials reminded residents that the state of emergency and stay-at-home orders remain in effect in New Jersey.
"We all look forward to the time where we can come together and enjoy our communities, and of course, enjoy each other's company. Until that time arrives, please enjoy this limited access plan to the beach and we remain hopeful that you and your family remain healthy and safe through this pandemic," the mayors said.
If the rules are not followed, the beaches will close again, the letter said.
