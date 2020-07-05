Two males shot; 1 dead, 20-year-old shot multiple times across body: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another victim falls to gun violence Sunday evening.Philadelphia police are investigating another double shooting in the city's Port Richmond section.The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. along the 2100 hundred block of East Ann Street.Police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times across the body. Police rushed him to Temple Hospital where he died from his injuries.A second male victim was shot in the leg, he is currently listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made at this time.