Two men caught on video stealing Bobcat loader

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men have been caught on surveillance video stealing a Bobcat loader from a family owned restaurant in Torresdale.The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside Original's Italian Restaurant, located on the 9000 block of State Road.The men drove by surveillance cameras on the side of the restaurant, capturing them with the Bobcat hitched to the back of their truck."I'm disappointed, I'm upset," said John Graff, the owner of Original's Italian Restaurant.Graff said he's owned Original's Italian Restaurant for close to forty years. It's family owned and operated, and the family has been working on remodeling the back of their restaurant for the past five months.Without this Bobcat, their construction has come to a halt."It takes a lot out of you. You work so hard and come so long and then they do this to you," said Graff.Graff said the construction equipment costs around $15,000. The model number on the Bobcat is 642B.Graff said he's frustrated someone would steal such a large piece of equipment from him."It took a lot out of me. I was ready to go to the baseball game yesterday, my only day off. I was taking a half a day off to go to the game, and I walk into this in the morning," said Graff.Police are looking for the public's help to identify the men. If you have any information, call police.Graff is also offering a $500 reward to anyone who can identify the men driving the truck or about the truck itself.