2 of 3 women involved in brutal carjacking captured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia detectives have been grilling two of the three alleged carjackers captured Friday after an intense hunt for the women.Meanwhile, the victim and her family are breathing a sigh of relief.Briana Cruz-Gordan and Taniyah Watson were arrested Friday afternoon on the 100 block of Diamond Street without incident, police say.Action News caught up with 78-year-old Angelina Bellisima at her home with her family shortly after getting the news of the arrest."I just was ecstatic. I said, 'at least I could go out the door now' because I had the fear that they were going to come back for me," said Bellisima.Her daughter and family were also ecstatic."I was like, 'Yes! They got em!', and then all of a sudden all these text messages are coming through, and I'm like, 'How does everybody know already?', I just found out," said Angela Palumbo, her daughter.It was back on January 27 that the 78-year-old who is battling cancer had been pepper-sprayed, punched, knocked to the ground, and robbed as she was exiting her car by three women on South Smedley Street near Oregon Avenue.The three then fled in her car.The video shocked many in South Philadelphia, and Bellisima's best friend told her many were praying for her after she was in the hospital for three days after suffering a stress heart attack."Every priest in South Philly in the churches has been praying. That means so much to me," said Bellisima.With two of the suspects now in custody and the third still being sought, Bellisima is very relieved."I'm so happy they're off the street and not hurting anybody else's mother, child, anybody. I hope they go away forever, no mercy," said Bellisima.The two now in custody are still being questioned but have not as yet been charged.