Two People Injured in Kensington Shooting

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Two people are hospitalized after shots were fired in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.Police responded to the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. and blocked off a large area with crime scene tape.A 30-year-old was shot in the head, and a 25-year-old was shot in the back and arm.Both victims are listed in critical condition.Officers say they found a weapon at the scene, but have not made any arrests.