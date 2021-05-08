shooting

Two shot in separate shootings Saturday morning in Philadelphia: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Two shot in separate shootings Saturday morning in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are shot in two separate shootings minutes apart in Philadelphia.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the city's Frankford section.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday along the 1600 block of Granite Street.

Officials say the victim is in extremely critical condition at Temple Hospital.

Moments later in the city's Kingsessing section more gun fire rang out.

Police say this shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 55th Street just after 9 a.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times across the body.

He's listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

There have been no arrests in either shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankford (philadelphia)kingsessing (philadelphia)crimeshootingphiladelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Caught on camera: Man shot, robbed in Hunting Park
Parents of Walter Wallace Jr. demand justice, Philly police reform
Philly police team up with ATF to help solve gun crimes
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-95 north shut down in Tinicum Township, Delco due to serious crash: Police
Massive pipeline running from TX to NJ shuts down after cyberattack
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Fire destroys a home in Tioga-Nicetown: Officials
AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers Around
Gun violence in Philadelphia increasingly targets Black women
Parents of Walter Wallace Jr. demand justice, Philly police reform
Show More
Man critically injured in East Falls hit and run; family pleads for answers
Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90
Man fraudulently obtained $5M in PPP loans, officials allege
Police, community come together for change after fatal shooting at rec center
Philadelphia Museum of Art unveils $200 million renovation
More TOP STORIES News