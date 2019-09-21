PHILADELPHIA -- Two teenagers were shot Friday night at a football game at Gratz High School, Philadelphia police said.
Police responded to the scene, at about 7:40 p.m., and found a 15-year-old shot in the thigh and a 14-year-old shot in the foot.
Both teens were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.
Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed an empty stadium, but a large police presence and people crowded on the sidewalks outside of the stadium.
Two teens shot at Gratz High School football game, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News