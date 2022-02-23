Families across the region celebrate 2/22/22 with new births and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meet little Zoya Rue Walsh, born just after 2 a.m. on 2-22-22."She's doing great. She's very healthy and happy," said Zoya's mother, India Griffin.India Griffin and Willisley Walsh of Mount Airy were due this Friday but delivered their first child, a precious girl, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia on this lucky "Twosday.""For some reason, I always knew she was special, and for her to come on this special day doesn't surprise me," said Griffin.Across the bridge at Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township, parents Kaydee Weaver and Tyler Viscardi from Pitman brought little Haillie Marie into this world several hours later.Also, a baby boy was born at 2:22 p.m., delivered by Dr. Peter Gearhart of Pennsylvania Hospital."It's a palindrome. It's a pun. It's a date that will never happen again. It's pretty special, so I think any baby born on this day will be unique in the history of time of date," said Dr. Gearhardt.Twosday celebrations didn't stop there. Students at Waldron Mercy Academy in Merion Station turned this lucky day into a numbers game, like doing jumping jacks for a full two minutes.And with a little alliteration, they did it all in tutus, ties, and tube socks."We haven't had that much going on in the past two years, and we thought we'd spice things up and put some color in this world," said teacher Mary Fresta.