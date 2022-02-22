Doctors across Philadelphia anticipate Twosday births on 2/22/22

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- February 22, 2022, is a special day in that 2/22/22 is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward.People are looking forward to weddings, Taco Tuesday, births, and many other ways to celebrate."It's great to think that I'm going to be able to participate in helping a baby to get born on this unique date," said Dr. Peter Gearhart, an OB-GYN at Pennsylvania Hospital in Center City.He plans on delivering a baby by C-Section on this unusual day- 2/22/22."It's a palindrome, it's a pun, it's a date that will never happen again, so it is pretty special," Gearhart said. "I think any baby born on this day will be unique in the history of time and dates."Gearhart said any birth Tuesday would add to the long history of the nation's oldest hospital. The doctor is a numbers guy and adds that a delivery Tuesday at 2:22 would've been great."That would be quite a thing, but I don't think it's the responsible thing to delay," he said.Other hospitals, such as Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, had a coincidental alignment of numbers two and a half years ago when a 19-inch baby was born on 9/19/19.Gearhart said he'll keep trying to get everyone on board to share his enthusiasm for this special day."One of the things I'm most proud about today at work is that I convinced our cafeteria to serve tacos. This will be the ultimate Taco Tuesday," Gearhart added.He is also holding out for the slim chance that a birth could still happen during the day closer to the time of 2:22 p.m.