u.s. & world

Texas man arrested on weapons charge near VP Kamala Harris' home

WASHINGTON -- District of Columbia police on Wednesday arrested a man near the vice president's residence on a weapons charge. Vice President Kamala Harris does not live at the home yet.

The man was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and was detained by Secret Service officers stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Harris and her husband have not moved in yet because of renovations to the home in northwest D.C. near the U.S. Naval Observatory. She's staying at Blair House, a guest home for the White House.

Metropolitan Police said Paul Murray of San Antonio was held on charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle and unregistered ammunition.

No one was injured. The Secret Service referred questions to the Metropolitan Police.

It wasn't clear if Murray had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dctexasarrestweaponswashington d.c.kamala harrisu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Today
Man, 20, killed on prison grounds 1 hour after being released: Police
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
'Last Call:' New film is all about growing up in Delaware County
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
Popular potato chip company celebrates 75 years in business
Show More
Wawa hiring 5,000 new employees during spring season
Meet the Montco man who donated over 100K sandwiches to homeless
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Dunkin' opens 1st drive-thru only location in Philly area
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
More TOP STORIES News