Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6247150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Across the country, the movement for police reform is intensifying. Autonomous zones like the one in Seattle emerging in a number of cities.

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Tyler Perry has offered to pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on Friday.The announcement was made by family attorney Chris Stewart on Monday during a news conference.Brooks was fatally shot by an officer who responded to a call about a man sleeping in a car at a drive-thru at a Wendy's restaurant."It's support like that, and people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing, and families like this to never have to go through something like this," said Stewart.The actor, director and producer who has built a multi-billion dollar entertainment empire owns a mega-studio in Atlanta, and has reportedly been in close contact with the Brooks family."We thank him for such a generous move," said Stewart.Meanwhile, a police officer was fired following the fatal shooting and another officer was placed on administrative duty over the weekend.The moves follow the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the killing of Brooks, 27, sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after turbulent demonstrations following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police had simmered down.The terminated officer was identified as Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, and the officer placed on administrative duty is Devin Brosnan, who was hired in September 2018, according to a release from police.The police department also released body camera and dash camera footage from both officers.Brooks died after being taken to an Atlanta hospital. One of the officers was treated and released for unspecified injuries.