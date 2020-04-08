u.s. & world

Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers during senior, at-risk hour at dozens of grocery stores

ATLANTA -- Tyler Perry surprised shoppers at supermarkets across the southeastern United States by picking up the tab for their groceries Wednesday morning.

The actor and producer paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Atlanta-area Krogers during the hour designated for older and higher-risk shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the chain. Perry, who is from New Orleans, also paid for groceries during the at-risk shopping hour at 29 Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana.

"We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic," Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger's Atlanta Division, said in a news release.
