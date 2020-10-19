'He's OK': Missing New Jersey 12-year-old Tymin Coleman found safe, mother says

By
LUMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of a 12-year-old boy, who was reported missing on Sunday in Lumberton, New Jersey, said the child has been found.

Officials said Tymin Coleman went missing from the Hollybrook neighborhood sometime Sunday evening.



On Monday morning, Tymin's mother Jasmin Jackson said he was found and is OK.



"He means everything to me...he's Ok, he's OK," she said.

It was not immediately clear where the child was found or what led to his disappearance.
