'He's OK': Missing New Jersey 12-year-old Tymin Coleman found safe, mother says

UPDATE: Mom just confirmed Tymin has been found SAFE. 🙏 https://t.co/XZLdDSTErL — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) October 19, 2020

Tymin’s mother Jasmin Jackson thanking police and volunteers who helped look for her son. @6abc pic.twitter.com/u8ue87RjRb — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) October 19, 2020

LUMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of a 12-year-old boy, who was reported missing on Sunday in Lumberton, New Jersey, said the child has been found.Officials said Tymin Coleman went missing from the Hollybrook neighborhood sometime Sunday evening.On Monday morning, Tymin's mother Jasmin Jackson said he was found and is OK."He means everything to me...he's Ok, he's OK," she said.It was not immediately clear where the child was found or what led to his disappearance.