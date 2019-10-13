Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan

TOKYO -- Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33.The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.Japan's Kyodo News agency said 33 people died and 19 were missing.The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.