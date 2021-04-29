Driver intentionally hits 2 people during attempted purse snatching in Philadelphia: Police

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver intentionally hits 2 people during attempted purse snatching: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a driver who is accused of hitting multiple bar patrons while attempting to steal a purse on Thursday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the International Bar and Restaurant near Front Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

A group of people were enjoying a night out in the city's Kensington section with police say the U-Haul driver reached out to snatch a purse and ultimately crashed.

"(He) tried to reach over and snatch the purse and kind of turned left into the dining structure and just crushed it," recalled John Labosky of Northern Liberties.

Police say a 62-year-old man who was dining outside was struck and suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say a motorcyclist tried to stop the U-Haul driver from getting away.

EMBED More News Videos

Video captures a suspect ramming a Philly police vehicle after a pedestrian accident and purse snatching led to a pursuit on April 29, 2021.



"He just plowed right through him, thank God that dude is ok. He was really like heroically just trying to stop this guy from leaving the scene," said Brit Thomas of West Philadelphia.

Police say the 26-year-old driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

The 43-year-old suspect was able to get away. Police say officers tried to stop him in the 200 block of West Birch and he acted like a demolition driver. Video captured the suspect ramming his U-Haul into a police vehicle and several parked cars in an attempt to getaway.

"When attempting to pull the driver out, the driver actually refused and hit the gas pedal and tried to run over some of the officers that were on foot," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The 43-year-old U-Haul driver was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. He faces charges of theft, reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles select DeVonta Smith in first round of NFL Draft
AccuWeather: Cooler with strong winds tomorrow
Bracelets helping to prove local food workers have been vaccinated
Company offers free training, access to high-paying tech jobs
Contact tracing breach impacts private info of 72K people in Pa.
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
Video shows angry customer pulling gun on Chinese food store worker
Show More
Officer killed in attack saves lives through organ donation
Victims and suspect in Smyrna shootings identified
'She deserves it': Local teen surprised with $50K college scholarship
Latinos projected to be fastest-growing group of Alzheimer's diagnoses
SEPTA rebuilding its bus network from scratch
More TOP STORIES News