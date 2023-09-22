Auto workers expand strike to 38 locations, including Langhorne, Pa.

Instead of targeting more production plants Friday, the UAW went after centers that distribute parts.

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania -- The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of all 38 parts-distribution centers operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states but sparing Ford from further shutdowns.

Workers walked off the job around noon at a customer care center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, which is responsible for fulfilling orders for vehicle parts and delivering them to local dealerships.

Instead of targeting more production plants Friday, the UAW went after centers that distribute parts. That could quickly drag consumers into the middle of the fight if dealers run short of parts.

Ford avoided additional strikes because the company has met some of the union's demands during negotiations over the past week, UAW President Shawn Fain said during an online presentation to union members.

"We've made some real progress at Ford," Fain said. "We still have serious issues to work through, but we do want to recognize that Ford is showing that they are serious about reaching a deal. At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story."

Fain said GM and Stellantis, the successor to Fiat Chrysler, have rejected the union's proposals for cost-of-living increases, profit sharing, and job security, and "are going to need some serious pushing."

"Everything has gone up with inflation. Buying a new car is more expensive now, food is more expensive, gas is more expensive," said Chairman Leslie Hughes in Langhorne.

"There hasn't been an increase in our pension benefits since 2007," added Dave Greenhalgh, a UAW benefits rep in Langhorne.

GM said it has presented five "historic" offers covering wages and job security.

"Today's strike escalation by the UAW's top leadership is unnecessary," the company said in a statement. "The UAW leadership is manipulating the bargaining process for their own personal agendas."

Despite this, many on the picket lines say this was a step toward their fair share.

"In the first six months of this year, the big three has made $21 billion in profit, and the last 10 years they made a quarter of a trillion dollars in profit," said Raymond Jensen, the UAW Region 9 assistant director. "We're just fighting for our fair share."

The UAW said the new walkouts will affect 5,600 workers on top of the nearly 13,000 who began strikes last week at three Ford, GM, and Stellantis assembly plants. Those original strikes will continue, the union said.

Fain believes that most of the public is on the union's side. He invited anyone who supports the union - "all the way up to the president of the United States" - to join strikers on the picket lines.

President Joe Biden said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will visit Michigan on Tuesday "to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create."