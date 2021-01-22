shooting

Uber driver shot at while traveling through Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver was targeted by gunfire while driving through Fairmount Park, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on Belmont Avenue near South Georges Hill Drive.

Police said the driver was not hit.

However, the car's tires were flattened by the gunshots.

No passengers were in the Uber at the time of the shooting.

Police said the gunfire came from a black Maserati SUV that fled the scene.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect and that vehicle.
