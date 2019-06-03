Uber driver finds college student drunk, passed out in middle of road

HINGHAM, Mass. -- An Uber driver thought he saw an animal in the road during an early morning drive in Hingham, Mass. Turns out, it was an unconscious college student, lying drunk in the street.Local Police are crediting the alert driver with saving the boy's life.Police say the teenager was home from college and was found highly intoxicated after the driver placed a call to 911. They say he was lucky to not be run over by a car.With many kids home from college and high school graduation season in full effect, police are warning drivers and parents about the dangers of parties and asking drivers to be extra vigilant.