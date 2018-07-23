U.S. & WORLD

Uber, Lyft suspend driver who recorded St. Louis passengers

ST. LOUIS --
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area passengers without their permission and livestreamed the video.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 32-year-old Jason Gargac of Florissant, Missouri, has given about 700 rides in the area since March. Almost all have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username "JustSmurf."

Gargac said he's trying to "capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers."

But some riders said they felt their privacy had been violated. Of about a dozen the newspaper interviewed, all said they didn't know they were livestreamed and wouldn't have consented.

After the story's publication, Uber announced it was suspending Gargac's account and Lyft said it deactivated him as a driver.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worlduberlyfthidden camera
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Duck boat accident survivors join hundreds at memorial
Deadly Trader Joe's shooting started with domestic feud
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Crash shuts down Route 422 eastbound
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
Alligator found in Delaware County backyard
Delco parish gathers for mass after devastating fire
Show More
Firefighter, resident injured in Christiana fire
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Philadelphia police respond to a significant number of overdose-related incidents
Deadly Trader Joe's shooting started with domestic feud
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
More News