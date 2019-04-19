Uber releases new safety features after South Carolina student killed

NEW YORK -- Uber has released a new feature to help ensure riders get into the right vehicles.

The move comes several weeks after a University of South Carolina student was killed after getting into a car she had mistaken for her Uber ride.

RELATED: Father of SC student murdered after mistaking car for Uber: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'

Uber said Thursday it will send push notifications to riders reminding them to check the driver and vehicle.

The alert will include the driver's name, photo, license plate number and vehicle make and model.

The new features will be rollout out first in Columbia, South Carolina and later nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyrideshareuber
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News