uber

San Francisco based Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides

SAN FRANCISCO -- More than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report.

That figure includes 229 rapes across the company's 1.3 billion rides. Uber noted that drivers and riders were both attacked, and that some assaults occurred between riders.

In 2017, the company said 2,936 sexual assaults were reported.

Uber and competitor Lyft have faced a backlash for not doing enough to protect the safety of its riders and drivers. Dozens of women are suing Lyft, claiming the company should have done more to protect them from driver assaults.

Uber's safety report is the first of its kind, the company said in a tweet.



"Keeping this information in the dark doesn't make anyone safer," Uber said in a statement announcing the report.

The company also said Uber rides were involved in 58 traffic fatalities, and nine murders during 2018.

Uber noted that the vast majority - 99.9% - of rides did not have any reported safety issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosafetyassaultubersexual assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Nearly two-thirds of Uber riders don't tip their drivers
Uber launches feature to travel with pets
Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate death of newborn in SW Philadelphia
2 police officers, 1 civilian injured in crash in Logan
Popular Christmas light display may go dark after 20 years
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in SW Philadelphia
Show More
3 hurt after car slams into Delaware home
Cat dies after being shot with arrow, SPCA seeks suspect
2 cars go up in flames after crash in Egg Harbor Township
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
More TOP STORIES News