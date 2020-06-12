Peter Manfredonia, UConn student accused of 2 murders due in CT court to face charges

VERNON, Connecticut -- The UConn student accused of murdering two people will appear in Rockville Superior Court Friday. Peter Manfredonia will answer to several charges, including murder.He's accused of two killings in the state. He was taken into custody when he walked out of a wooded area and surrendered peacefully in Maryland after six days on the run last month.He is being held on a $5 million bond. The arrest warrant is sealed until he is arraigned. Manfredonia faces multiple charges including murder, assault in first degree, home invasion, kidnapping with firearm, assault on elderly party, larsony and others.Authorities from several law enforcement agencies had converged at a truck stop just outside Hagerstown on May 27 and were discussing their next moves when Manfredonia approached them, said Hagerstown police Lt. Rebecca Fetchu. He was taken into custody without incident, she said."We're just happy everything ended peacefully," Fetchu had said.Manfredonia, 23, a University of Connecticut senior, had no expression on his face in his booking photo, his hair was slightly disheveled and he was wearing a yellow shirt.Manfredonia was scared and exhausted when he surrendered, said Michael Dolan, a Connecticut lawyer representing Manfredonia's family."The family was relieved that this ended peacefully," Dolan said. "They're anxious for his return to Connecticut."Manfredonia was wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and the wounding of another man in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. Cyndi DeMers, the victim's wife, has said Manfredonia was looking for a female acquaintance when he came walking down the road in front of their home wearing a motorcycle helmet and her husband offered him a ride to his motorcycle.Manfredonia also went to another man's home in Willington, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck and drove about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest to Derby, Connecticut, state police said.In Derby, police found Manfredonia's high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death in his home on Sunday. Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele's girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop near near Columbia, New Jersey.A gun that police believe was used in the slaying of Eisele was recovered near where Manfredonia was taken into custody, police said.After finding the kidnapped woman in New Jersey, investigators tracked Manfredonia to Pennsylvania, where police said he took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg. Police discovered through interviews with the driver and from security camera footage that Manfredonia walked behind the store and onto railroad tracks, authorities said.A man fitting his description was spotted that Tuesday night near Scranton, Pennsylvania, prompting another search there.Authorities have not yet offered a possible motive for the crimes."The suspect will face justice and this will bring closure. This is what is important for the families of the victims," said Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema, a state police spokeswoman.Manfredonia, a Newtown native, was an honors engineering student at UConn. Dolan said Manfredonia had a history of depression and anxiety but had not shown signs of violence.(Some information from the Associated Press)