localish

Dancers take to NYC stage to support people of Ukraine

By Lauren Glassberg
EMBED <>More Videos

Dancers take to NYC stage to support people of Ukraine

NEW YORK -- iHeartDance NYC is hosting a one-night-only benefit performance to raise humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine, on April 9 at 7 p.m. at the Florence Gould Hall Theater in New York City.

The night will bring together stars from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Ballroom, Broadway, and abroad while welcoming notable guest speakers to stand in solidarity against the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.

iHeartDance NYC was founded by dance activists Melissa Gerstein and Kimberly Giannelli and was originally created as an initiative to support artists and kickstart live performances in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last year, the pair has produced 17 sold-out performances, employed over 200 dancers and choreographers, raised significant funds, and welcomed live and virtual audiences across five countries.

With COVID-19 cases declining and theaters reopened, the pair have continued their mission to use dance as a vehicle to make a significant impact in the community locally and globally.

"We are simply heartbroken and feel helpless while watching the millions of refugees leaving their homes behind and the bravery of those who are risking their lives in the name of freedom," Gerstein and Giannelli said in a joint statement. "This evening of dance brings Ukrainian artists to the stage to tell their own stories, many who have not heard from their loved ones in several days, and other members of the dance community who stand behind them with love and support."

Tickets to the iHeartDance NYC benefit performance are $100 and $300 (includes premium seating and post-performance meet and greet) and are available on Ticketmaster.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
danceukrainewabctheatercommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Community comes together to give bikes to Afghan refugees
Dancers take to NYC stage to support people of Ukraine
Philly mom opens Foliage to promote clean air in Philly
Museum of Illusions opens in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Police ID Frankford shootout suspect, reveal he died by police gunfire
Police ID driver killed after tire slams into car on I-95
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Goose blamed for fatal motorcycle crash in Bucks County
Michelle Carter's texting suicide trial revisited in 20/20 special
Mother, 5-year-old son wounded by gunfire while lying in bed
'5ever': Phillies rookie honoring childhood friend with No. 5 jersey
Show More
Supreme Court apointee Jackson: 'We've made it, all of us'
Cause of Levittown bowling alley fire may never be known
Part of NE Extension to close early Sunday for bridge beam removal
16-year-old charged in attempted robbery at Christiana Mall Target
Police seek help identifying 2 suspects in murder of 15-year-old
More TOP STORIES News