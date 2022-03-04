ukraine

Star-studded bake sale in Philadelphia aims to benefit Ukrainian refugees seeking safety

The bake sale will take place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Her Place Supper Club.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Americans watch the images playing out between Ukraine and Russia, many are wondering how they can help.

A number of Philadelphia's best pastry chefs have found a way to raise money for World Central Kitchen, which has fed thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Not only can you help, but you can also try some of their delicious, handmade sweets.

More than a dozen of Philadelphia's talented pastry chefs are hosting a bake sale in Center City this Sunday. All proceeds help feed Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homes and seeking safety.

"I try not to think about it too deeply, because I will literally start crying, but it just feels good to help," said chef Abby Dahan, owner of The Bake School. "We need to provide them food and sustenance. You don't have the strength to go on if you're hungry, so if we can give them that, then they can go on and fight and keep going and keep hope alive."

Dahan's idea for a bake sale turned into a pretty big one, with more than a dozen of the city's best bakers on board.

It's being held at Her Place Supper Club -- where Amanda Shulman was just nominated for a James Beard Award in the Emerging Chef category.

The bake sale will take place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every penny benefits World Central Kitchen.

