Ukrainian Folk Festival a show of strength, solidarity

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Ukrainian Folk Festival in Horsham, Pa. was one of strength and solidarity this year.

The event on Sunday featured traditional Ukrainian music, clothing, crafts, and food.

This was also a celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day, which was officially celebrated last week.

A portion of the admission fee goes toward a fund for humanitarian relief for victims of the war in Ukraine.