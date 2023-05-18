Christina Chung is a dermatologist and owner of the Philadelphia Pheonix of the Ultimate Frisbee League.

Christina Chung is looking to put her Philadelphia Phoenix Ultimate Frisbee team on the map

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philly sports fans might not know there's another team to root for among the city's professional sports teams.

The Philadelphia Phoenix is a team in the AUDL - the American Ultimate Disc League - and the team's majority owner is local dermatologist, Christina Lee Chung.

The busy professional is also the league's Chief Medical Officer.

We take a look at this team and its owner.

1000 Bigler Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Home opener: May 20 at 7 p.m. at James Ramp Memorial Recreation Center