WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Christina Chung is looking to put her Philadelphia Phoenix Ultimate Frisbee team on the map

By WPVI logo
Thursday, May 18, 2023 12:40PM
Philly frisbee team slings pro with dermatologist calling the shots
EMBED <>More Videos

Christina Chung is a dermatologist and owner of the Philadelphia Pheonix of the Ultimate Frisbee League.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philly sports fans might not know there's another team to root for among the city's professional sports teams.

The Philadelphia Phoenix is a team in the AUDL - the American Ultimate Disc League - and the team's majority owner is local dermatologist, Christina Lee Chung.

The busy professional is also the league's Chief Medical Officer.

We take a look at this team and its owner.

Philadelphia Phoenix | Link for tickets | Facebook | Instagram

1000 Bigler Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Home opener: May 20 at 7 p.m. at James Ramp Memorial Recreation Center

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW