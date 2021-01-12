Ultralight aircraft crashes in South Jersey; pilot identified

By
VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An ultralight aircraft with one person on board crashed Monday afternoon near the Vineland-Downstown Airport in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. near Tuckahoe Road and Harding Highway.


According to the Franklin Township Police Department, 64-year-old Gerard Asselta of Vineland took off in the area of Union Road at a private residence. He was later found dead after crashing in a wooded area off Tuckahoe Road.

Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft in the area of Downstown Airport, but it's unclear if Asselta was trying to land before the crashed occurred.


The Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash.
