Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl

LOGAN, Utah -- Federal and county authorities continue to search for a missing 5-year-old girl in the northern Utah town of Logan.

Police were serving additional search warrants Sunday and asking residents to check home video surveillance footage from 2 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Meanwhile, police continue to call the girl's 21-year-old uncle a suspect in her disappearance.



Elizabeth Shelley was discovered missing from her family's home about 10 a.m. Saturday and she was last seen sleeping at about 2 a.m.

Police announced that she might be with Alex Whipple, who was at the family's home Friday night.

Whipple was later located walking alone in the Logan area and police say he's being uncooperative in their investigation of the girl's whereabouts.

Police say Whipple now is jailed on a probation violation.
