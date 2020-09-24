unemployment

Many more likely sought US unemployment aid as layoffs persist

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs, which have remained elevated but have been declining as some sectors of the economy have rebounded in the six months since the viral pandemic erupted.

The number of people seeking unemployment benefits each week is still high, and the economy has recovered only about half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are struggling. And millions of Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal benefit this summer.

At the same time, some newly laid-off people are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as some state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of backlogged claims. California, the largest state, has said it will stop processing new applications for two weeks as it seeks to reduce backlogs and pursue suspected fraud.

EMBED More News Videos

What are your rights if you're a furloughed worker? Here's what you can and cannot do.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Best Buy hiring thousands of new employees
Pennsylvania sees big drop in jobless rate in August
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
860,000 sought jobless aid as COVID-19 danger continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breonna Taylor case: Protest held in Philly after grand jury ruling
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Fmr. Philly police commissioner responds to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
Shots fired outside Bucks County high school while sports teams practiced nearby
Person struck and killed on NJ-49 in Cumberland County
AccuWeather: Warm again today and through the weekend
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Show More
Man wearing Burger King uniform found shot to death on sidewalk
29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down
Harper keeps playoffs hopes alive: 'I came here to get Phillies back to Broad Street'
Man fatally shot at Wilmington gas station
Pumpkin spice mac & cheese coming this fall
More TOP STORIES News