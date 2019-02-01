Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty arrives to federal court

EMBED </>More Videos

Action Cam Video: Union leader John Dougherty walks into federal court on February 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A powerful Philadelphia union leader has arrived in court in an embezzlement and influence-peddling case.

Johnny "Doc" Dougherty has long been a major player in Pennsylvania politics. He's steered tens of millions of dollars from the local electricians union to mostly Democratic candidates.

"See you at 1:30," Dougherty said before entering the doors. He was referencing the time of his court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon.
EMBED More News Videos

Who is Johnny "Doc" Dougherty? Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on January 30, 2019.



The indictment filed this week says he and his inner circle misspent $600,000 in union funds on home repairs, sports tickets, trips and other luxuries.

Federal investigators say Dougherty kept ally Bobby Henon on the union payroll after his election to Philadelphia City Council in 2015, then had Henon pressure businesses to use union labor. Henon has pleaded not guilty in the case.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia councilman pleads not guilty in union fraud case. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5pm on January 31, 2019.


Five others are also due in court Friday afternoon. Dougherty has denied wrongdoing throughout the two-year FBI probe.

EMBED More News Videos

Action News reporter Dann Cuellar spoke exclusively to two men Thursday night who have a lot to say as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on January 31, 2019.


