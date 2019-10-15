Longwood Gardens presents Blooms and Bamboo, a first-of-its-kind Japanese Art exhibit

The exhibit is a first-of-its-kind creation for Iemoto Akane Teshigahara, who has never built a Sogetsu piece of art this large outside her home country of Japan. Sogetsu is a Japanese art form involving flowers and garden design that dates back to the seventh century.
Akane is the Iemoto in what is known as Ikebana, a more avant-garde style of Sogetsu. Her exhibit stands more than 30 feet tall and is made of more than 600 bamboo poles. Her two pieces called 'Pulsation' are complemented by 23 smaller Sogetsu displays spread around the Longwood Conservatory. It will coincide with Longwood's annual chrysanthemum display, another design feature rooted in Japanese tradition.
Blooms & Bamboo -- On View through Nov. 17.
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348