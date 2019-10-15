Longwood Gardens presents Blooms and Bamboo, a first-of-its-kind Japanese Art exhibit

By Timothy Walton
Blooms and Bamboo is the latest exhibit to open at Longwood Gardens.

The exhibit is a first-of-its-kind creation for Iemoto Akane Teshigahara, who has never built a Sogetsu piece of art this large outside her home country of Japan. Sogetsu is a Japanese art form involving flowers and garden design that dates back to the seventh century.

Akane is the Iemoto in what is known as Ikebana, a more avant-garde style of Sogetsu. Her exhibit stands more than 30 feet tall and is made of more than 600 bamboo poles. Her two pieces called 'Pulsation' are complemented by 23 smaller Sogetsu displays spread around the Longwood Conservatory. It will coincide with Longwood's annual chrysanthemum display, another design feature rooted in Japanese tradition.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram
Blooms & Bamboo -- On View through Nov. 17.

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kennett square boroughfyi phillylongwood gardensfyi outdoors
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
911 calls released following deadly accident at NJ festival
Body found near beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey: Police
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Cherry Hill unpaid school lunch policy goes to vote
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Man struck and killed on North Broad Street
Show More
Tractor trailer strikes bridge, Prospect Park road closed
3 arrested after large crowd of teens descend upon Mayfair
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
AccuWeather: Super soaker on the way Wednesday afternoon
Atlantic City to transfer power amid corruption
More TOP STORIES News