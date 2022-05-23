university of delaware

University of Delaware increasing tuition by 3% for in-state, out-of-state students

The university is not increasing its mandatory fees.
NEWARK, Delaware -- Tuition will increase by 3% for students at the University of Delaware for the upcoming school year.

The university announced the tuition increase Friday.

In real dollars it amounts to an increase of $390 for in-state students and $1,050 for out-of-state residents. The university is not increasing its mandatory fees.

As a result, full-price tuition, room and board for in-state students will be just shy of $30,000 for in-state students and a little over $52,000 for out-of-state students in the 2022-23 school year.

The university said it has budgeted $168 million in undergraduate financial aid for the academic year. That's an 86% increase since 2016.

