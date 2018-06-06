Unusually high number of dolphins wash up dead in Delaware

LEWES, Del. --
Experts say an unusually high number of bottlenose dolphin carcasses have washed up on Delaware's shores over the last few weeks.

The MERR Institute's Suzanne Thurman tells The News Journal that the sightings span the length of the state, which usually sees about five reported dolphin deaths at this point in the year.

She says the marine mammal protection organization hasn't been able to glean information on what's causing the dolphin deaths, as the bodies arrive so decomposed.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had recorded an elevated number of bottlenose dolphin deaths in the mid-Atlantic since 2013, attributed to a terminal virus. Thurman says she doesn't think this year's deaths were caused by the virus, as it usually follows a 25-year cycle.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsanimaldolphin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News