Crime scene declared 6 days after 11-year-old missing girl disappeared in Texas

The search for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham continues for the fifth day in Livingston, Texas, following her disappearance last Thursday.

LIVINGSTON, Texas -- An area where search efforts were being made for missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham is now a crime scene, authorities announced on Tuesday.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Craig Cummings, the crime scene includes an area around US-59 and the Trinity River Bridge.

Cunningham has been missing since Thursday, when, according to authorities, she did not make it to her school bus that morning.

Don Steven McDougal, a friend of Cunningham's father who was allowed to live in a trailer behind their Livingston, Texas house, about 70 miles northeast of Houston, was named as a primary person of interest in the case.

According to Polk County, Texas Sheriff Byron Lyons, McDougal admitted to leaving the house with Cunningham the morning she disappeared, but will not tell investigators what happened next.

Whether he dropped her off or she made it to the bus stop is unclear.

Newly obtained criminal records show McDougal was indicted on attempted indecency with a child nearly 17 years ago.

Records reveal McDougal was indicted on attempted indecency with a child in Brazoria County, Texas, which, according to legal analyst Anthony Osso Jr., would have required him to register as a sex offender. However, McDougal pleaded down to child enticement in 2008. The charge does not require sex offender registration.

According to records, on Mar. 31, 2007, McDougal "attempted to remove (a child's) pants after getting in bed with her."

ABC Houston affiliate KTRK also learned on Tuesday that McDougal was seen at a mechanic shop near Highway 59 in Livingston the day Cunningham went missing. Workers at the shop told KTRK that McDougal was there trying to get a part for his blue Chevy Suburban, adding that he was filthy, covered in dirt and acting suspicious.

Following Cunningham's disappearance, Lyons said McDougal agreed to take investigators to several locations, including the Livingston Dam, where investigators discovered what they believe to be the girl's wet backpack.

Authorities are being very cautious with the information McDougal gives them, and volunteers are helping verify McDougal's leads, Lyons said, stressing that McDougal has not confessed to anything in connection with Audrii's disappearance.

McDougal is currently in the Polk County Jail on an unrelated aggravated assault charge. He was taken into custody around 11 p.m. on Friday. Video obtained by KTRK shows him talking to officers outside a shopping plaza before that arrest.

Investigators on Monday also asked the public to share video with them of FM 3126 on Thursday, Feb. 15, between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. Investigators believe McDougal left the house with Cunningham at 6:30 a.m., and are specifically interested in a video of his 2003 blue Chevrolet Suburban.

On Monday, reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case was also raised from $7,000 to $10,000.

Cummings asked the public to stay away from the area of Scenic Loop FM 3277 near Tigerville Park. Cummings cited evidence but did not elaborate.

Still, community volunteers are being directed to rally at Tigerville Park each day, where Lyons said law enforcement will admit them to the search or turn them away as needed.

Lyons said he knows people are concerned and want to help, but too many people in an area can hinder.

Search teams were back on the Trinity River Tuesday, using every tool possible to find Cunningham, and investigators have been working to piece together a timeline of what happened.

When asked about charges tied to Cunningham's disappearance, Lyons said, "We want to make sure that whatever evidence that we collect and that we place on an affidavit today is going to be something that's going to hold up in the court later. It does us no good to prematurely charge you now. And then three, four months from now, get tossed out of court because we were moving too fast. So, I ask you, please understand as we work carefully through this because Audrii deserves this."

Anyone with information on Cunningham's disappearance is urged to call Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.