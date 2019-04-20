Update: Police identify suspect allegedly involved in Center City sex assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is an update on a story Action News first reported on Tuesday.

Police have now identified the suspect they believe is responsible for an attack on a 69-year-old man in Center City.

Investigators say a warrant has been issued for Robert Collazo.

Police have now cleared a second man they originally thought was also involved in the attack.

Last Friday, the victim was walking on the 1200 block of Manning Street when he was sexually assaulted and pushed to the ground.

The suspect then took $350 out of the victim's wallet and ran down Spruce Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sex assaultrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News