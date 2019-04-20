Update: Police identify suspect allegedly involved in Center City sex assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is an update on a story Action News first reported on Tuesday.Police have now identified the suspect they believe is responsible for an attack on a 69-year-old man in Center City.Investigators say a warrant has been issued for Robert Collazo.Police have now cleared a second man they originally thought was also involved in the attack.Last Friday, the victim was walking on the 1200 block of Manning Street when he was sexually assaulted and pushed to the ground.The suspect then took $350 out of the victim's wallet and ran down Spruce Street.